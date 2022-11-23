Angelina Jolie paid 'hitman' to 'murder' her: Insiders

Angelina Jolie once allegedly hired a hitman to kill herself.
Jolie's crew in a latest confession told OK Diario said that the actress paid a man to plan her death.
They said: "He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months. Something changed in my life and I figured I'd stick it out.
Jolie continued: "With suicide comes all the guilt of people around you thinking they could have done something. With somebody being murdered, however, nobody takes some kind of guilty responsibility."
Veracity of the news has not yet been established.
Spanish Culture Minister Miquel Iceta welcomed the news, saying he wanted to encourage major platforms and producers...
King Charles III used his first speech to a foreign leader as the British monarch to condemn British colonialism
Previously, Martin Scorsese famously critiqued Marvel movies, calling them 'theme parks' and 'not cinema'
Think 'Titanic' without Leonardo DiCaprio?
A video of Prince Andrew with Princess Eugenie, from when Queen Elizabeth died, has shocked Twitter
Kate Middleton and Prince William took their new roles after Queen Elizabeth II’s death efficiently