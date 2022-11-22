Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown applies hair mask in latest video

Netflix Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shared a video clip of herself while applying a hair mask of her own brand.

The Enola Holmes 2 actress turned to her Instagram to drop a cute video clip of herself in which she can be seen applying hair mask of Florencebymills.

In a recently shared video the actress, 18, is wearing a white t-shirt with something written on it in red color and a pair of glasses with golden ear hoops.

She end this small video clip with a cute pout.





Brown will play the lead in the upcoming movie Damsel she will also executive produce the film alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi.

In the movie Brown will play the role of Elodie who marries Prince Henrey due to the pressure of money from her father only to find out that she has been tricked into becoming a sacrificial offering for a ravenous dragon.

The filming of Damsel has started in London in February 2022, however, its release is expected sometime in 2023.



