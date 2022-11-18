Netflix 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' drops official teaser for Part II

Netflix Korea dropped the official teaser and poster of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic part 2, which is confirmed to be released on December 12, 2022.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is a Korean crime series depicting an unprecedented hostage robbery in robbers with mind blowing strategies, different personalities and abilities come together to overtake the mint of unified Korea.



As per the poster, a mysterious person can be seen leaving the mint on a motorbike.





Cast

Yoo Ji-tae

Park Hae-soo Jeon Jong-seo

Lee Hyun-woo

Lee Won-jong

Kim Ji-hoon

Jang Yoon-ju

Kim Ji-hun

Lee Kyu-ho

In the trailer the Professor, who is the main protagonist along with his gang of thieves continue their venture into robbing the mint by printing as much currency notes as possible but they come across unexpected threats along the way.



This Korean series is inspired by the original Spanish series Money Heist, that has produced 5 seasons as of now.

Check out the Trailer:



