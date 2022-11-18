Netflix 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' drops official teaser for Part II

Netflix Korea dropped the official teaser and poster of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic part 2, which is confirmed to be released on December 12, 2022.
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is a Korean crime series depicting an unprecedented hostage robbery in robbers with mind blowing strategies, different personalities and abilities come together to overtake the mint of unified Korea.
As per the poster, a mysterious person can be seen leaving the mint on a motorbike.
In the trailer the Professor, who is the main protagonist along with his gang of thieves continue their venture into robbing the mint by printing as much currency notes as possible but they come across unexpected threats along the way.
This Korean series is inspired by the original Spanish series Money Heist, that has produced 5 seasons as of now.
Kate Middleton sent Prince George, Princess Charlotte a chicken to follow along at school Kate Middleton sent Prince...
BTS' Jin sets new sales record as a solo artist with his collab album 'The Astronaut'
Prince William and Kate Middleton, now husband and wife, and parents of three children, met when they were students at...
BLACKPINK becomes the first female group in K-pop history to earn over 3 million USD in a US concert
BTS RM is all set make his solo debut next month
BLINKs noticed a very good thing about BLACKPINK's Lisa and they can't stop gushing about it