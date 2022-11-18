Prince Harry thinking to end deal with Netflix?

Prince Harry has been advised to walk away from his multi-million-dollar deal after fresh snub from the streaming giant.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hotly-anticipated Netflix series - rumoured to have been pushed back to 2023 in light of the backlash - will reportedly hit screens in December amid fury over The Crown.

Previously, a media outlet reported that the network bosses had become "rattled" by the strong opposition to the series and therefore planned to postpone the fly-on-the-wall series until next year.

Express UK, citing an insider, has now reported: "As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year."

Meghan and Harry, who are already facing backlash for the series five of The Crown, seem to be in trouble after the fresh snub from the streaming giant.

The Duke has been urged to abandon the multi-million dollar deal for his family. A royal commentator Dan Wootton, who penned him a suggested resignation letter, called on the the royal couple to walk away from their agreement.

There are speculations that Prince Harry is seriously thinking to end his deal, said to be worth £85million, with the streaming giant.