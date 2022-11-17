Netflix unveils trailer, release date of Trevor Noah’s upcoming Comedy Special ‘I Wish You Would’

Trevor Noah is set to headline another Netflix’s upcoming comedy special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would.



Noah previously headlined two shows on Netflix, Afraid of the Dark released in 2017 and Son of Patricia released in 2018.

The upcoming special, I Wish You Would, was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and was directed by David Paul Meyer. Noah served as Executive Producer along with Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Day Zero Productions.

The announcement comes after Noah broke the news that she would be exiting the Comedy Central series, The Daily Show, after hosting it for seven years.

“I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges,” he said back in September. “It’s been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days. You know, we’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comic cited more freedom to perform stand-up all over the world as one of the reasons he’s leaving The Daily Show.

Watch the trailer:

In the trailer, the comedian, 38, is seen performing a series of impressions of U.S. presidents like Kennedy, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump. “In the United States of America, if you want to win an election, all you need to have is a strange voice,” he jokes.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would release date:



Trevor Noah’s new stand-up special called I Wish You Would be arriving on Netflix on November 22th, 2022.