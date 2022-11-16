Paris Hilton mom says it breaks her heart to see daughter struggling to get pregnant

Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy Hilton revealed that her daughter is struggling to get pregnant with her husband Carter Reum.

The This Is Paris star’s mother shared with E! News how it breaks her heart to see her girl “trying and trying” but her wish of becoming a mother is not coming true.

"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'Just relax,'" the fashion designer said. "So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

However, Kathy revealed that Paris and Carter are “so happy” in their blissful married life, saying, “They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival and they want to do that annually.”

“They were like two kids, it was really sweet,” she added.

Previously, Paris shared her baby plans with her husband in an interview with the outlet, revealing that having children is one of her "top priorities."

"I would want twins first - or I don't know, it's hard to say," she said.. "Like I always wish I had an older brother, 'cause I feel like if I did they would protect me and things like that...in school.”

“So maybe a boy first,” the star expressed her wishes.