MrBeast elbows out Pewdiepie to become most followed Youtuber

MrBeast is currently over the moon as the Youtuber creator has beaten PewDiePie to become the most-followed person on the platform.

According to Business Insider, the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has constantly been attracting subscribers in recent years, which led his fans to expect that he would gradually overtake the most-followed YouTuber in the world.

Initially, the Youtuber got 111 million subscribers, equivalent to PewDiePie's subscribers, and later shared his reaction on Twitter.

In the tweet, he tweeted a picture that shows dozens of tickets for the North Carolina Powerball lottery, saying, "I just bought 1,111 lottery tickets, something is telling me I'll win."

Previously, Donaldson achieved the title of the second YouTuber to secure the 100-million subscriber, only behind PewDiePie, on July 28, celebrating his reaction to his subscribers via live streaming.

"I appreciate every single one of you that watches the videos. This is literally all I've ever done with my life," he said in the live stream, adding: "All I do is wake up every day and obsess over how to make the best videos possible. It's all I care about. It's the only thing that's ever really made me happy."

Donaldson has been on Youtube for the last ten years. Still, the Youtuber shot to fame in 2018 by donatingthousands of dollars to small Twitch streamers and YouTubers.

Previously, the Youtuber remade the Netflix global-hit show Squid Game for a competition containing more than 400 supporters.