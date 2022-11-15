 
Wednesday November 16, 2022
Jonah Hill opens up on his insecurities in new documentary

Jonah Hill earlier announced he will no longer promote his films to protect his mental health

By Web Desk
November 15, 2022
Jonah Hill opens up on his insecurities in a new documentary 

Actor Jonah Hill opened up on his struggles with his body that “intensely ******” him up, as per NME.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor talked about his insecurities in the documentary Stutz, which the 38-year-old directed and also starred with his real-life therapist, Phil Stutz.

“I just keep asking myself, ‘Was this a ******* terrible idea for a patient to make a movie about his therapist?'” Hill tells in the film, in which he also confesses his insecurities “intensely ****** [him] up”.

“I had no healthy self-esteem,” Hill added. “Having grown up overweight was something – that sounds like not a big deal, or like, ‘Poor you’ or whatever – but for me, personally, it intensely******me up.”

Watch the trailer for Stutz below:

A Film by Jonah Hill "Stutz"

Meet Jonah Hillâs friend and therapist, Phil Stutz. Directed by Hill, this film invites you to explore Dr. Stutzâs Tools for life in an effort to get real, g...