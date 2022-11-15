Jonah Hill opens up on his insecurities in new documentary

Actor Jonah Hill opened up on his struggles with his body that “intensely ******” him up, as per NME.
The Wolf of Wall Street actor talked about his insecurities in the documentary Stutz, which the 38-year-old directed and also starred with his real-life therapist, Phil Stutz.
“I just keep asking myself, ‘Was this a ******* terrible idea for a patient to make a movie about his therapist?'” Hill tells in the film, in which he also confesses his insecurities “intensely ****** [him] up”.
“I had no healthy self-esteem,” Hill added. “Having grown up overweight was something – that sounds like not a big deal, or like, ‘Poor you’ or whatever – but for me, personally, it intensely******me up.”
Watch the trailer for Stutz below:
