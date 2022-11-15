Margot Robbie sets record straight about crying outside Cara Delevingne's house

Margot Robbie broke her silence on the veracity pictures, in which she appears to be crying outside Cara Delevingne's house, that were doing rounds in September 2022.



In the photos, shared by multiple outlets including the Daily Mail and Page Six, Robbie could be seen with her hands near her eyes and appearing distressed as she exited a residence in Los Angeles, then wheeled a suitcase toward a car before getting in.

Media outlets speculated that the Amsterdam actress was leaving the house of her Suicide Squad co-star, Delevingne, as images of the model, looking dishevelled and upset, surfaced.

In an interview with Vanity Fair for its December 2022/January 2023 issue, Robbie told that she simply had something in her eye and it was not Delevingne’s house.

The Barbie actress shared that her mom had called her after the paparazzi purportedly captured the photos. Her mother inquired if she was alright and if Cara was alright.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes,’ ” says Robbie, exasperated. “ ‘And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house—I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’ I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”

In the interview, Robbie was also asked about the time she was on vacation in Argentina when a paparazzo reportedly attempted to take pictures of her and Delevingne as they tried to get into a taxi.

Initial reports stated that Robbie had been injured. Commenting on the episode, Robbie said that she can’t say anything because of ongoing legal issues between other parties involved. When asked if she was hurt and she said, “No, but I could have been.”

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne co-starred in 2016’s Suicide Squad and have remained close friends.

