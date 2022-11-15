 
close
Wednesday November 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix top 15 trending movies, series to binge-watch this November

Netflix: List of top 15 trending movies, series in November

By Web Desk
November 15, 2022
Netflix top 15 trending movies, series to binge-watch
Netflix top 15 trending movies, series to binge-watch

Netflix has a huge collection of exciting movies and series in different genres fo its subscribers this November.

Here is the list of the top 15 trending movies and series on Netflix:

List of Netflix top 15 trending series:

  1. Falling for Christmas
  2. Enola Holmes 2
  3. Lost Bullet 2
  4. All Quiet on the Western Front
  5. Enola Holmes
  6. Medieval
  7. Minions & More 2
  8. The Good Nurse
  9. Monica, O My Darling
  10. Don't Leave
  11. Capturing the Killer Nurse
  12. Morbius
  13. The Chalk Line
  14. Beyond the Universe
  15. The School for Good and Evil

List of Netflix top 15 trending series:

  1. The Crown
  2. Manifest
  3. Warrior Nun
  4. From Scratch
  5. Ancient Apocalypse
  6. Love is Blind
  7. FIFA Uncovered
  8. Inside Man
  9. Til Money Do Us Part
  10. Little Women
  11. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  12. Dubai Bling
  13. Shuroop
  14. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  15. The Watcher 