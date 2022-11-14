The Neighbourhood kicks out Brandon Fried following accusations of molestation

The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried has been fired from the band following allegations of sexual assault.
On November 14, María Zardoya, the lead vocalist of The Marías, accused American rock band, The Neighbourhood's drummer, Brandon Fried of groping her at a bar.
According to Pinkvilla, María Zardoya explained on her Instagram stories how Bradon tried to sexually molest her at a bar, calling him a "complete creep."
María's stories read, "i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i've ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thenbhd ya'll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."
The Neighbourhood paid heed to the serious allegation and released a statement saying they are in complete solidarity with María.
The statement read, "We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.
The band released the statement on all their social media handles including Twitter and Instagram Stories.
Julia Fox talks about learning the importance of aging in Hollywood
A British tabloid has come under fire online for using a 'disgustingly photoshopped' image of Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian wants to shed more weight in order to achieve her 'ideal' weight goal, claims source
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that the British Royal Family reached out to him after the death of his newborn son
Prince Harry was recently praised for his ‘respectful’ appearance at the USS Arizona Memorial
'Stranger Things' season five will complete the arc of the show