'RRR' sequel in works, confirms SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli announced the RRR film's sequel, and said, his father is working on the script, which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan.
According to Indian Express, the critically-acclaimed filmmaker throwing his weight behind the Oscar-entry campaign for the film revealed his father, Vijayendra Prasad, a screenwriter, is working on the sequel.
During a screening in Chicago, on the question of RRR 2, the Baahubali director said, "I would absolutely love to. I can't reveal many details about it, but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films, including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story," he added as the audience erupted in cheers and applause.
Previously, in a special event to celebrate the movie's achievement, Jr NTR had said fans' are demanding a sequel to RRR is right and asked the National award winner to take the story further.
"I'm pretty sure that if he doesn't make (a sequel), you're going to kill him for sure. He needs to make 'RRR 2', there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist, and I don't know how but I said 'RRR' franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2," the actor added.
RRR turned out Rajamouli's third consecutive pan-India super hit after the two-part Baahubali series.
