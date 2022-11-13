Meghan Fox savagely replies to a fan who questioned her grooming habits

Meghan Fox had a savage reply to an Instagram user who commented on her grooming habits after she posted her belated Halloween picture.

On November 11, Megan Fox posted a picture of herself and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Princess Zelda and warrior elf from The Legend of Zelda video game franchise.

According to Enews, Megan's outfit featured a burgundy bodice, thigh-high gold boots and a long white skirt with two slits that went all the way up past her hips.

Commenting on her look, one fan wrote, "All that money and she can't buy a razor," referring to the star's exposed skin. "She's now off my ‘list."

The 33-year-old actress was quick to correct what the fan thought was an unshaved bikini was actually her tattoo.

"Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?" she clapped back. "Either way I'm devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you'd wife me."

As per the outlet, Meghan is known to have many tattoos on her body. She has a Shakespeare quote on her shoulder blade, the Chinese symbol for 'strength' on the back of her neck, a crescent moon on her ankle and "el pistolero" which translates to "the gunman" in Spanish, as a tribute to her fiancé.

During an interview in October 2021, Meghan and Machine Gun Kelly revealed that they have inked each other with the quote, "The darkest fairytale."











