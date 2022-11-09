Was it Babar Azam or Babar Awan? Twitter has field day after Imran Khan's faux pas

Former prime Imran Khan mistakenly congratulated PTI leader Babar Awan after Pakistan defeated New Zealand Wednesday and sailed to the T20 World Cup final.
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slammed half-centuries as Pakistan powered past New Zealand by seven wickets, moving within one win of a second title.
But instead of congratulating skipper Babar, Khan mistakenly tweeted: "Congratulations Babar Awan and the team for a great win."
But soon he realised it and deleted the tweet.
Since he has a massive following, people caught the mistake and captured screenshots before it was taken down.
Then, Khan, who had deleted the tweet, wrote another one.
This time, he had the name right.
"Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win."
