Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun to kick off shooting in Bangkok next week

Allu Arjun is set to leave for the first schedule of the film in Bangkok on November 13.



Pinkvilla reported that Allu is heading to Bangkok next week for 15 days for an international schedule of the film.

As part of the shoot, he will film a fight sequence and return home just in time to head to Russia for the promotions of Pushpa.

However, the makers have guaranteed the film is going to be a blockbuster.

A source revealed, "The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is heading to South Africa today, November 8 to attend a close friend's wedding.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film with Fahadh Faasil.