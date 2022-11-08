Harry told William 'he can do what he wants' because he was second-in-line to throne

Prince Harry was not heartbroken because of being the second in-line to the throne as an expert said he ‘revelled’ in it.
The Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English told Palace Confidential: “When he was younger, Harry actually quite revelled in it."
"Ken Wolfe, Princess Diana's former bodyguard recounts how, in the car once, Harry was playing up, being naughty, once and William was trying to admonish him.
"Basically Harry said 'well, it doesn't matter, I can do what I want because basically, I'm not going to have the responsibility that you have,” she added.
The royal commentator continued: “I remember, really distinctly, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, I think it was Prince George, Harry was asked by a broadcaster how he felt about going down the pecking order.
"His answer, I think, was so illuminating,” she added.
"He basically said 'great, as it means basically I'm one less away from all that stress and restrain and responsibility that comes with being the heir to the throne'."
Stephen Colbert joked that Liz Truss was responsible for Queen Elizabeth II's death
Queen Consort Camilla's cypher is expected to be displayed for the public for the first time on Thursday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to sell merchandise under their own royal trademark
Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they spent some pleasant moments outside their Montecito mansion
'Uunchai' features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her wish to portray Britney Spears in her biopic