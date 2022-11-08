King Charles loves THIS drink every night in the same glass

King Charles dilvulges his favourite alcohol every night, reveals pal.
Count Tibor Kalnoky recounts his Transylvania trip with His Majesty years ago and reveals the 73-year-old drinks a Martini every night, right before his dinner.
He told Channel 4 documentary: "He likes a Martini before dinner, that's for sure."
Kalnoky goes on to add that Charles always wants to drink his alcohol in a special glass.
He continued: "[Charles] can be quite fussy when it comes to food and alcohol.
"He'll take booze on royal tours with him so that he has always got something he likes to drink.
"It's quite strange behaviour, but for Charles, it just makes sense!"
