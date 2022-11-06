Pakistan, New Zealand to clash in T20 World Cup semi-final

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on. — AFP

ADELAIDE: Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as India inflicted a 71-run defeat on the black caps in the Super 12 fixture today.

Pakistan will face last year's runners-up at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9.

After the Netherlands surprisingly beat South Africa earlier on Sunday, the green shirts needed to beat Bangladesh. The Men in Green beat Bangladesh by five wickets at the Adelaide Oval, booking their spot in the last four of the event.

Meanwhile, India will lock horns with England in the second semi-final of the mega event at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

The Men in Blue posted a big 186 runs on the scoreboard before bowling out Zimbabwe for 115 in 17.2 overs.

In pursuit of the target, the African side's batting line-up crumbled. However, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl fought back with decent knocks.

Raza, who has been sensational in this year's event, scored 34 runs in 24 balls before getting out to Hardik Pandya, while Burl was bowled out by R Ashwin after he bagged 35 runs.

Wesley Madhvere and Regis Chakabava were sent back without scoring any runs.

Ashwin claimed three wickets for India, and Pandya and Mohammad Shami claimed two wickets each. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh bagged one wicket each.

Earlier, number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav led India to a respectable score of 186-5 with yet another outstanding performance, this time an unbeaten 61 from 25 deliveries.

In the 12th over of the innings, when India was 87/2, he strolled in to bat and immediately started to score runs. Although the other middle-order batters struggled to get going, Yadav hit six fours and four sixes throughout his magnificent effort.

KL Rahul also played a fantastic inning for India, scoring 51 from 35 deliveries.

In the wake of South Africa's defeat to the Netherlands earlier in the day, India has already advanced to the semifinals. However, they would still aim to win this game to take first place in Group 2 and secure a matchup with England in the semifinals.