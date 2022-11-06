Sarah Khan showers unconditional love over sister Noor Zafar Khan, pens a note

Sarah Khan writes a heartfelt note for Noor Zafar Khan after watching the latest 7up ad film

Recently, actress Sarah Khan penned down a beautiful note for sister Noor Zafar Khan expressing her unconditional love for her.

Sarah posted pictures with Noor along with the TV commercial and wrote: “The latest TVC by 7up melts my heart and reminds me of the time from my own wedding. Meri @noorzafarkhan, watching this ad film makes me want to say all my dil ki baatein to you jo main hamesha se tumhey kehna chahti thi.”

“I have no idea where to start from though, still remember how you used to follow me everywhere as little girl, aapi I want this to aapi I want that, from chupke se taking my clothes to asking me to save you from Mama ki daant. I’ve always treated you as my baby but when I saw you taking care of everything on my wedding, I realized how much my baby has grown up, from taking care of my food to my dress, to looking after all the arrangements and the guests.”

“I wanted to thank you for everything that you’ve been doing. P.S this photo was taken just before I started crying, concluded Sarah.”



