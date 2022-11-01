Khloe Kardashian told off by fans daughter does not need filters

Khloe Kardashian faced backlash after she dropped a sweet picture of her daughter, True, also featuring her newborn son.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV shared a snap of her kids all dressed up in Halloween costumes for the festival.

However, the Good American co-founder was accused of putting a filter on her four-year-old daughter’s snap as per a report published by OK! Magazine.

"Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure," one fan wrote in her comment section.

"Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter," another social media user added.



Meanwhile, one follower of Khloe pointed out that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took of" Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, "but she put one on True. Like if I knew my mom did that I’d feel like (expletive)!"