Khloe Kardashian told off by fans daughter does not need filters

Khloe Kardashian faces criticism for seemingly putting filters on her daughter's pictures

By Web Desk
November 01, 2022
Khloe Kardashian faced backlash after she dropped a sweet picture of her daughter, True, also featuring her newborn son.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV shared a snap of her kids all dressed up in Halloween costumes for the festival.

However, the Good American co-founder was accused of putting a filter on her four-year-old daughter’s snap as per a report published by OK! Magazine.

"Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure," one fan wrote in her comment section.

"Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter," another social media user added.

Meanwhile, one follower of Khloe pointed out that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took of" Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, "but she put one on True. Like if I knew my mom did that I’d feel like (expletive)!"