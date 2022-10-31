O.J. Simpson has THIS request for Elon Musk on Twitter

O.J. Simpson requested Elon Musk after recently congratulating the billionaire entrepreneur for acquiring Twitter, according to The Blast.

The former NFL player said, “Hey, Twitter world, it’s me, yours truly. Let me start off today by congratulating Elon Musk for taking over Twitter. Maybe I can get authenticated. Maybe I can get a blue check.” At the same time, he tagged the account that oversees Twitter’s verification policy.

The 75-year-old complained about several fake accounts of him on the platform, stating, “I’ve tried for years to get that blue check because there are so many fake O.J. Simpson accounts,” before adding,” There have been a bunch of them, and from time to time, people would say, ‘Why did you say this? ‘And I’d say, ‘I didn’t say it. That was one of those fake accounts.’”

“A lot of people probably deal with that, so maybe that will come to an end,” he added.

O.J. Simpson is famous for regular sports commentary on his Twitter account and has amassed a massive following of above 800,000 followers. However, his account still needs to be verified.