Elon Musk-owned Twitter to charge $20 for blue verification tick: Report

Elon Musk's newly-owned Twitter will now charge users monthly $19.99 for the blue tick, as per The Verge.

The report adds the blue tick will only be available to Twitter Blue members. With this Twitter subscription, the user can edit and undo tweets. Also, the company is mulling hiking up the Blue fee to $19.99.

Further, the verified users will be given 90 days to get a subscription to Twitter Blue to keep their blue tick visible on their profile.

The report also highlights that Twitter engineers are on a deadline of November 7th to overhaul the verification process of Twitter or lose their job.

Given that, Elon Musk promptly fired the top brass of Twitter, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and policy chief Vijaya Gadda.

On the other hand, Musk also eyes laying off the company employees to cut down costs in the coming days. It was reported that the SpaceX CEO might fire 75 per cent of Twitter employees to lessen the operational cost. However, it was later denied.