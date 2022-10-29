Kim Kardashian trolled for dressing up kids as 'grown ups' on Halloween

Kim Kardashian is raising eyebrows with her children's Halloween's outfits.
Kim, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with ex-husband Kanye West, ditched conventional kids costume on the spookiest night of the year to dress her children up as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade and Eazy-E, respectively.
While many praised the star for her creativity, critics were quick to point out the inappropriate photos.
“They wanted to be fortnite characters kimberly,” one person tweeted.
“He looking like I wanted to be Spider-Man," another added of Saint.
"Uhm… they’re children Kim. Are you sure they don’t wanna dress up like minions or something? Just saying lol.” quipped a third.
Take a look:
