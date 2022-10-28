‘Allah knows what’s best for you,’ Sania Mirza asks fans to trust in God

Sania Mirza — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza urged her fans to trust in God during distressful times as he knows what is best for them.

Sania Mirza, who is known for sharing glimpses of her life with her 10.1 million Instagram fans almost every day, recently took to the photo-and-video-sharing website's stories feature to post a meaningful message for distressed people.

The 35-year-old athlete shared a quote and urged people to remember God when things don't seem to be working in their lives.

The post read: "Allah knows your soul is tired. He knows you find it hard to accept what's going on. He knows you've been asking him and praying hard. He knows you're confused and in need of comfort. But he also knows what's best for you. He will always steer you in that direction. Trust him."

The mother-of-one shared another quote in her Instagram Stories about the importance of personal space.

"Sometimes, she needs a certain space, like we all do. A place where we go silent and become deaf to the world around us and then we hear. We hear the whispers of our soul."

A few days back, Sania — who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik — uploaded a video in which she could be seen teaching her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, some tennis skills while he stood on the tennis court with a racket in his hands.





"Never thought I’d be a tennis mom … but here I am", Mirza wrote in the caption of the video.