Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson Windsor home lease ‘could be renegotiated’

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still have the time to remain in their Windsor home as the lease could be “renegotiated”, said a royal expert.



During her appearance in a recent episode of Palace Confidential, The Mail’s assistant editor Kate Mansey noted that Prince Andrew was “allowed to stay in Royal Lodge after the Queen Mother died" however he still “got some time to run.”

"The terms on the lease he had to spend millions, actually, refurbishing it when he first moved in,” she added. “Which he did do."

Andrew and his ex-wife took over the estate given “a tenancy of several decades" and as this "still has time to run", Andrew "has the right to remain".

Kate added these “might be renegotiated” now that Charles is the King.

She noted that there "could be another place for him to go" and the Royal Lodge could be a "perfect place" for Kate Middleton and Prince William.