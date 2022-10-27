 
Thursday October 27, 2022
Netflix releases Top 5 list of comedy movies

Here's is the list of Netflix top 5 comedy movies that will change your mood

By Web Desk
October 27, 2022
Netflix has a wide collection of movies in every genre to entertain its audience, from action to romance and from horror to comedy.

Here is the list of the top 5 comedy movies of movies:

1. Due Date

Due Date is an American comedy film about a man who is on an urgent road trip from Atlanta to Los Angles in time for the birth of his child.

2. Dolemite is My Name

Dolemite is My Name is a real-life based story of Legendary comedian, singer, and film producer Rudy Ray Moore. Eddie Murphy plays the character of Ruby in the movie named Dolemite.

3. The Hangover

The hangover is a comedy movie about three friends who drives to Las Vegas to celebrate their friend's impending marriage and the groom goes missing after a bachelor party.

4. The Other Guys

The Other Guys is one of the most popular action-comedy movies, the story revolves around two misfit detectives who stumble onto the biggest problem of their life.

5. Just Go With It

Just Go With It is a comedy movie about a plastic surgeon who convinces his assistant to pose as his wife to cover up the lie that he told to his girlfriend.

