'RRR' earns title of the Best International Film at Saturn Awards

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' also featured Alia Bhatt in a significant role

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Ram Charan has received the Saturn Award for the Best International Film.

The makers of the film DVV Entertainment took the news to their social media handles and announced: “We RRR honored to win the prestigious #SaturnAward for the Best International award!! The entire team of #RRRMovie thanks the jury for appreciating our film…”

Rajamouli’s video also came out while receiving the award. He added: “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We are super elated. This is also the second Saturn Award for my films. The first one I won for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I would like to congratulate all the other winners.”



On the other hand, the film also had a reception in Japan where actor Ram Charan got emotional and said: “I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment.

“They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give to fellow human beings, added Ram.”

Film RRR had a huge fan base and received a massive response from the all across the world. It also starred actress Alia Bhatt in a vital role.