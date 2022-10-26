King Charles skips using Queen's audience room for Rishi Sunak meeting

King Charles III and Rishi Sunak made headlines since the photos of the crucial meeting were made to the public.

However, it has been reported that the new monarch went ahead with a slight change in the tradition as he met the new prime minister of the UK, Rishi in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace.

The room, named after a visit by Tsar Nicholas I from Russia in 1844, is typically used to host ambassadors and other events.

Located on the ground floor, the room is not used to meet with the new prime ministers as the Queen preferred a more private space for the matter.

Dr Nigel Fletcher, a political historian told The Telegraph: “His Majesty chose the 1844 room for the meeting instead of the late Queen’s audience room on the first floor.”

“I would imagine the King’s use of the 1844 room, where he now seems to hold all his audiences, reflects the fact the audience room was part of his late mother’s private apartments,” he added.