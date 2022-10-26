Sonia Mishal speaks in favor of Aliza Sultan Khan, calls out Humaima Malick and Dua Malik

Sonia Mashal comes out in support of Aliza Sultan Khan in Feroze Khan domestic abuse case

Sonia Mashal, O Rangreza actress extends her support to Aliza Sultan Khan, ex-wife of veteran actor Feroze Khan. He was accused of Domestic violence by Aliza in last court hearing where she presented visual proofs and medical reports of the bruises she got as a result of assertion.

Sonia took to her Instagram stories and called out Humaima Malick and Dua Malik for staying silent. ‘Shame on Humaima Malick and Dua Malik along with their mother for staying quiet and letting this happen, I’m sure you all were able to see her bruises.’ She wrote.

She further expressed her disbelief over how women choose to stay silent while they witness other woman suffering. ‘Yakeen nahi ata you call yourself modern and educated (speak with a bipolar accent).’

She ended the note with a strong condemnation of the filthy act. She also gave a message between the words of how she is always going to choose the side of the one who’s suffering.

Aliza Sultan Khan and Feroze Khan tied knot in 2018. Earlier in Septmeber, Aliza announced separation through her Instagram handle, revealing that her marriage with the Habs actor was an abusive one.