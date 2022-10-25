'Keyhole in space' fascinates social media users

Picture comes from the constellation Orion nearly 1,350 light years away.— Twitter

An image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope recently shared on Twitter that shows a "keyhole" among the stars has fascinated social media users.

The picture comes from the constellation Orion nearly 1,350 light years away. According to the European Space Agency, the image is of a "reflection nebula" which only becomes visible when it is illuminated from within.

A newly born star V380 Orionis provides this light, acting like a lamp in a dingy room. Amid the light in the centre is a black region that looks like a keyhole.

"You would need a big key to unlock this peculiar picture of the week from Hubble," the official Twitter account of Hubble said. "This image shows NGC 1999, a reflection nebula in the constellation Orion. NGC 1999 is composed of detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star."

ESA said in a blog that experts have still not figured out the origin of the keyhole void. The image was first taken in 1999.

With this image, the Hubble Telescope reminded people of its importance as the new James Webb Space Telescope takes over people's hearts.

People have also used their own imaginations, sharing what they see in the picture.



"I see a man looking into a cave. He has a torch on his head," a user said.