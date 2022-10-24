Travis Scott hits back at rumours he cheated on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott vehemently shut down rumours of him cheating on his long-time partner Kylie Jenner.



Instagram model Rojean Kar, posted a video of the Scott last week from the set of a shoot on Saturday, October 22, prompting rumours to surface. According to E! News, the IG post came comes three years after she denied rumours that she had a fling with Scott before his then-split with Jenner. At the time, she said the internet was "creating a false narrative."

The rapper, 31, took to his Instagram Stories to post a statement claiming that he never met the model making the allegations.

"It's a lot of weird s--- going on," Scott wrote. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

As seen on The Shade Room, Rojean responded to Travis' statement in a selfie video posted on her IG Stories, accusing him of lying and of cheating on Kylie.

"Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f------ everybody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on," Kar said in a selfie video on her Instagram Story. "Come on, sir." (sic)

The model continued, alleging that Scott saw her on Valentine's Day. When she "ran out" of the venue, "every single girl" she knew began to text her about Scott "asking" for her, Kar alleges. "Are we pretending that didn't happen too?"

Travis later posted on his IG Stories a photo of a set Valentine's Day-themed dinner table, dated February 14th. He wrote, "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me." (sic)

Per E! News, Rojean had the shared the video shoot clip, captioning her post, "I'm directing obvi." According to a screenshot posted by Cosmopolitan magazine, she later wrote in a now-deleted comment, "I didn't even realize he was there. Yall need to stop perpetuating this s--t." (sic)

The image also shows Rojean later responded to a user who mentioned Kylie, saying, "Maybe you think about her all day long but i sure don't." (sic)