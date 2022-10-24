Fawad Khan's film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs 100 crore in 10 days

The Legend of Maula Jatt has amassed more than 100cr at the worldwide box office in just ten days of its global release.

Presented by Geo films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films, TLoMJ has collected a whopping 100+ crore rupees within days, which itself is a historic milestone for the Pakistani film industry.



The Legend of Maula Jatt- a cinematic masterpiece written and directed by Bilal Lashari, is Pakistan’s most expensive film ever, and its most ambitious.

The blockbuster, starring versatile actors Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles is a reboot of the 1979 cult Punjabi classic which changed the course of the industry 43 years ago and gave the country's entertainment industry hope for its resurrection.

Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch are enthralling the audience with their amazing acting skills in the movie, which is currently streaming worldwide.