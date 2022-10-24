‘Doctor Strange’: Zara Phythian jailed for sexually abusing teenage girl becomes jail cleaner

Actor Zara Phythian, seen in the 2016 Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange, who sexually abused a 13-year-old girl has reportedly become a jail cleaner behind bars.

Phythian, who starred in the franchise's 2016 film Doctor Strange alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, has enrolled in an industrial cleaning course in the hope it will find her a job when her sentence ends.



The film star was sentenced to eight years imprisonment earlier this year. Phythian was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage girl alongside her husband Victor Marke.

The abuse went on for three years when the teenage girl was between the ages of 13 and 15.

Phythian's father Andy, who visits his daughter twice each month, told The Mirror: 'She's coping surprisingly well. They've put her on an industrial cleaning course.

'If you did it on the outside it would cost you £5,000 to get the certification. A chosen few are selected to help reflect their good behaviour.

'Hopefully it will come in useful when she gets out.'



