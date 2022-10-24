What did Indian PM Modi do with Toshakhana gifts?

Following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the Toshakhana reference filed against former prime minister Imran Khan, an old video of Indian premier Narendra Modi is trending on social media platforms wherein he could be seen telling the audiences what he did with the gifts he received when he was the chief minister of the Indian state of Gujarat.



Sharing the details of Toshakhana gifts, Modi could be heard saying: “It does not seem appropriate if I skip the question asked of me."

“When I was the chief minister of Gujarat, people used to present gifts to me; things like a silver sword, paintings, and precious shawls. Being human beings, it would come to people’s minds if they took the precious painting to their homes and install them on the walls, it would leave a good impression on the guests. But I never wished that.”

The Indian PM said that he used to submit the gifts he received to the country's Toshakhana and maintained that the gifts were auctioned for over Rs100 crore and the whole amount was donated for girls’ education.