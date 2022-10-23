US TV host brands Meghan Markle 'ridiculous narcissist'

US host Tucker Carlson turned his guns on Meghan Markle as he branded the Duchess as "ridiculous narcissist".
The commentator, During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, went on saying The Duchess of Sussex is acting out of "bad intent".
The Fox News personality gave his American view on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, saying: "I always thought she was ridiculous and I felt sorry for the Brits."
"From my perspective as an American, I look at Meghan Markle and I’m like this is a bad idea. Why? How did you fall for that?
He went on saying: "This chick is from LA, she’s a failed actress, she’s clearly acting out of bad intent, she wants to destroy things she didn’t build. I thought she was a ridiculous narcissist. The first words I heard emerged from her mouth, it never occurred to me to take her seriously."
However, Meghan does not seem to take her critics serious as she shuns them and continues turning her thoughts into words to make people aware of what sort of personality she is.
