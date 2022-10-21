Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

Image showing soldiers sitting in a truck during patrol. — AFP/ File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces Friday killed four terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military's media wing, the incident took place between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Spinwam, in North Waziristan District.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement added.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.