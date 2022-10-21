Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces Friday killed four terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
According to the military's media wing, the incident took place between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Spinwam, in North Waziristan District.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement added.
The ISPR said that the slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan used to manage his allies with the help of establishment
SAPM Irfan Qadir said that like Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan also should be disqualified for concealing assets
Former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad says Imran Khan may be disqualified in the Toshakhana case
Islamabad said the Indian campaign against Pakistan ahead of the FATF plenary is baseless and unfounded
PM Shahbaz announces initiatives of providing 20,000 internships to young engineers and 75 scholarships to students
The judgement in Toshakhana reference filed against the PTI chair will be announced at 2pm