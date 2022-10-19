Emily Ratajkowski goes on causal outing after spotted with mystery man

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed for the first time after being spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in New York City on Friday just three months after she split from her 'serial cheater' husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The 31-year-old model enjoyed a casual outing with a gal pal in New York City on Tuesday just days after her steamy make-out session.
Emily looked stunning as always as she sported a long black shearling coat over black trousers and white Women's NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Tom Sachs sneakers.
Meanwhile, on the same day, her new man Orazio Rispo, 35, was also seen on an outing with a friend in the Big Apple.
This comes after the model actor filed for divorce from 'cheating' husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
