Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber end feud, embrace and pose for a photo at star-studded event

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber left fans awestruck with their friendly gesture as they posed for a photo together at the Academy Museum's second annual gala on Saturday.

The two stars sent the internet into overdrive as they appeared ending their feud just two weeks after supermodel Hailey publicly denied stealing Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

The duo looked friendlier than ever as they smiled with their faces close together during the star-studded event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, embracing while posing for a photo.



Justin's wife, 26, sat straight in her chair with one hand by her side and the other on her thigh, while Gomez, 30, had one of her arms gently wrapped around the Vogue girl's leg as she kneeled by her side.

The duo's sighting together comes after Hailey set the record straight about the timeline of her and Justin's relationship after years of fan-driven speculation that she 'stole' him from Gomez.



The Rhode founder, during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month, insisted to host Alexis Cooper that Justin had not cheated on Gomez with her. 'No, not once,' she stated, adding that she and the pop star began 'hooking up' after he'd already split from his former on/off girlfriend in early 2018.