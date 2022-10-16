Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' shows huge growth on Day 2

Doctor G, a recently released movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, earned INR 5.2 crore on its second day in theatres, according to the Hindustan Times.
As per reports, Doctor G showed huge growth in its business on Day 2 and managed to collect INR 5.2 crore at the domestic box office.
This takes the total tally of the film to INR 9 crore in two days. Doctor G clashed with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's Code Name Tiranga which failed the competition at the box office.
The film is expected to witness growth in its business in the coming days because of the weekend and the reviews from the film have also been positive.
Doctor G stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and released in theatres on October 14. The film is a social comedy which follows the life of a male gynaecologist trying to pave his way into a profession dominated by women.
