'Star Wars' Han Solo statue of bread ready for Halloween

A Californian bakery has created the famed Star Wars scoundrel Han Solo statue out of bread dough for Halloween.

As per USA Today, One House Bakery in Benicia, California, has crafted an outstanding, life-sized copy of the frozen Han Solo made entirely of bread.

The statue mirrored the scene of Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, fate at the end of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.





The bakery said that the bread sculpture is an entry for a local scarecrow contest.

"We're super fan girls when it comes to science fiction, and the Star Wars franchise obviously is just so iconic," Catherine told USA TODAY, adding that Han Solo frozen in carbonite is "an image everybody knows, and I don't think anyone's ever done it out of bread."

The mother-daughter duo planned it three months ago. "Then it took about a month working after hours," Hannalee said, adding they worked various hours every day after closing the bakery to make this masterpiece of a 6-foot structure.

Star Wars actor's bread sculpture is made of "dead dough," which doesn't have yeast. Otherwise, the statue is a mixture of flour, water, and sugar.

"You could eat it," Hannalee said, laughing. "It's just that it would taste very gross at this point – because we shellacked it.