Elon Musk thinks you should not 'fear turbulence' in planes

In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 , Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at SpaceX´s Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes air turbulence is not really a big deal and he has explained to Twitter why that is so.

Air turbulence in aeroplanes happens usually when an aircraft pierces through heavy winds moving in different directions. Usually, it is nothing serious and just a bumpy ride. However, some people feel really anxious and a few are even phobic.

A video on Twitter showed a plane's wings during an episode of turbulence. The billionaire responded to the clip explaining to social media users that a commercial airliner was capable of withstanding "insane amounts of" forces.

His comment immediately garnered attention and people affirmed his thoughts.

"People should never fear turbulence. Commercial airliner wings can handle insane amounts of bending," Musk wrote.

"Musk is absolutely right," a Twitter user said. "Generally, the aircraft structure and wings can handle much more turbulence and forces than the human body can so those moving wings are not an issue."

There were many memes as well as a response to his comment.

A professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reeding in the UK, Paul Williams said there is a type of turbulence "clear air turbulence" which will increase on the planet. Clear air turbulence is not caused by thunderstorms. It happens suddenly and cannot be really avoided.