Prince Harry's security fears' sparked the 'orchestration' of an entire plea

Prince Harry allegedly planned and 'orchestrated' an entire meeting to 'circumvent' the Royal Family for his security bid about Meghan Markle.
This revelation has been brought to light in documents obtained by the Telegraph that showcase Prince Harry reportedly 'orchestrating' an entire meeting with Sir Mark Sedwill, the then cabinet secretary.
Even Prince Harry's barriser Justin Rushbrook felt the royals "would have believed and hoped" the offer to pay Ravec would have 'gone down smoother' but, instead was "not given proper consideration."
But also pointed out how it soon "became increasingly clear to him that his concerns, in particular as regards his and his family’s security, were not being given proper consideration."
This revelation comes in reference to Prince Harry's earlier request to foot the bill for his own security cost while he, Meghan Markle, Archie and daughter Lilibet were in the UK.
Charles automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month.
The Crown is set to stream on Netflix on November 9.
Siddharth Malhotra will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'
Ghislaine Maxwell leaves fans reeling over her shocking revelations and admissions about Prince Andrew
In June, BTS dropped the bombshell announcement that they were taking a break as a group to pursue solo projects.
Meghan Markle found 'second father' in father-in-law King Charles