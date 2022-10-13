‘Turkiye to help modernise health system’

Islamabad : Besides delivering food, medicine, tents, and other relief goods for flood victims, Turkiye is also expected to send its foreign minister to Pakistan to show solidarity with the nation ravaged by the monsoon disaster.

“There’s a high likelihood of our [Turkish] Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu coming here [Pakistan] on October 19. The Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministries are in contact about it,” Turkish ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci told ‘The News’ at the embassy here.

The envoy said his country was deeply saddened by the massive damage to public life and property in Pakistan by the recent flash floods, was active in relief and rescue activities, and would continue extending humanitarian aid to the victims of the natural calamity, which costs the country around $40 billion.

He said Turkiye had so far sent to Pakistan over a dozen planes and trains loaded with thousands of tons of tents, boats, food packages, medicines, vaccines, kitchen items, and other supplies.

Dr. Pacaci said the Turkish foreign minister would also discuss with Pakistani leadership ways and means to improve bilateral trade, investment, collaboration in defence, science and technology, and other fields, and people-to-people contacts.

“Vast opportunities exist for cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye, especially in textile and agricultural sectors, so we want to take the volume of bilateral annual trade to $5 billion,” he said.

The ambassador said after assuming charge of his office a few months ago, he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed options for the promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

He said Turkiye wanted to further improve land, sea, and air links with Pakistan but infrastructure development along modern lines was required for it.

Dr Pacaci praised Pakistani doctors and paramedics for being 'highly qualified, trained and professional', and said his country was ready to help modernise Pakistan’s health system for better patient care.