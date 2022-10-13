JI rejects suggestion to hold LG polls in multiple phases

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has opposed the suggestion to hold phase-wise local government elections in the city, and demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ensure free and fair elections across the metropolis on October 23.

Rehman demanded that the ECP deploy the Pakistan Army and Rangers to ensure transparency, smooth sailing of affairs and maintaining law and order on the day of the election. He also criticised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and minister Saeed Ghani for his remarks in which he allegedly held the people of Karachi responsible for the city’s civic and infrastructure issues.

Rehman said Ghani is “trying to shift responsibility from the government’s corruption and incapability to Karachiites”. He asked Ghani if he believes Karachiites are responsible for skyrocketing street crime, power load-shedding, tanker mafia, acute water shortage, sewerage issues, broken roads and every aspect under the ambit of the government.

He said that after the Karachi police chief, Ghani has accused Karachiites of exaggerating the city’s issues. In fact, he added, this mindset rooted in feudalism wants to gradually capture Karachi and is trying to extend its influence.

He also said the PPP’s Sindh government has heavily politicised the police department. As a result, he added, police officials are more efficient in minting money and coming forward for political face saving of the government, but ineffective when it comes to curbing crimes.

He urged the ECP to bring in contingents of police and Frontier Constabulary from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the Sindh government claims a shortage of police personnel. He also demanded that the Sindh government recruit young Karachiites as police to ensure transparency in the department.

He warned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders of the public’s backlash if the PPP does not shun its undemocratic behaviour and conspiracies against the LG elections.

Rehman directed JI workers and candidates to gear up for the polls on October 23 and double their efforts in the mass contact campaign of the party. He announced that the JI would hold a women’s convention on New MA Jinnah Road on October 14 in connection with the LG elections. He hoped that it would be a historic women’s convention in Karachi’s history.

‘Anti-people’

Reacting to Ghani’s statement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmakers said that no government minister can make such a biased statement against Karachi’s people, adding that according to Ghani, the city’s residents block sewerage lines and dig up roads.

The MQM-P’s statement read that the provincial government generates 97 per cent of its budget from Karachi, but the government continuously discriminates against the people of the city.

The party said Ghani should tell the public which district in Sindh has been provided with all the facilities during the PPP’s 15-year-long rule. “Ghani’s statement is anti-Karachi and based on hatred against the people of Karachi.”

The MQM-P said the people know that as long as such a cruel and corrupt government exists, and people like Ghani are a part of it, no one can save Sindh, including Karachi, from destruction. “He should clean the dirt on his face instead of making accusations.”

The party said the government cannot hide their incompetence by levelling accusations against Karachi’s residents. “People in the city are being killed in street crimes due to the absolute incompetence of the Sindh government.”

The MQM-P said the government is making false claims against Karachi’s people to hide their bad governance and incompetence. “Those who can’t even control criminals after being in the government for a third time and can’t provide anything to the people except prejudice should admit their failures.”

‘Inciting hatred’

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Vice Chairman Dr Arshad Vohra rejected Ghani’s statement as “openly anti-Karachi and anti-Pakistan”. He said PPP leaders want to create hostility with such statements. “They want to turn the situation worse by inciting hatred against Karachi’s people.”

Vohra said that during PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal’s mayorship, the city was counted among the 12 fastest growing cities in the world, but now it was included in the four worst cities in the world.

He said the PPP’s incompetent government has destroyed Sindh and its capital Karachi in every respect during its 14-year rule. “The Sindh government has zero contribution in serving the people. PPP ministers are only champions in corruption.”

He also said the PPP is putting the debris of its incompetence on Karachi’s people, adding that the provincial government has disappointed the people. “The PSP is carrying out a practical struggle against the PPP’s biased politics in Sindh, and will soon save the people’s lives from such cruel rulers.”

‘Insulting remarks’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Syed Ali Haider Zaidi chided Ghani during a news conference at the PTI Sindh Secretariat for the minister’s “deplorable and insulting” remarks about Karachi’s people.

Zaidi said that instead of blaming the people for Karachi’s devastation, Ghani should be blaming himself and the Sindh government for doing nothing to improve the city’s condition.

He pointed out the alleged incompetence of the provincial government in managing flood relief and basic governance issues. “The citizens of Karachi will give a befitting reply to Saeed Ghani on Sunday with their votes.”