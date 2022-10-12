British HC calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to families of victims.

The British high commissioner called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ.During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including bilateral cooperation in various fields, were discussed said a news release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to the British high commissioner, the COAS said Pakistan valued the UK’s balanced role in regional affairs and looked forward to enhancing mutually-beneficial relationship based on common interests.The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.