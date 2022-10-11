‘Gwadar Airport to be operational by Sept 2023’

ISLAMABAD: The country’s largest airport -New Gwadar International Airport - being constructed at the cost of $246m and spanning an area of 4,300 acres, will be operational by September 2023 to welcome local and international flights at the port city.
According to an official source, the passenger terminal building of the project would be completed by June 2023, work related to air traffic control by March 2023, while the overall construction of the airport would be finished before September 2023.
The New Gwadar International Airport is being managed and operated by the Civil Aviation Authority. The airport development is a part of the gigantic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a cornerstone of China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.
