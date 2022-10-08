Cipher safe and secure, assures Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Friday stated that the cipher sent by Pakistan’s former ambassador to Washington was safe and secure and there was no question of it being either misplaced or stolen. Addressing the weekly press briefing here, spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said, “We have stated our position clearly, including about the system that handles these documents. So you may like to refer to that. It is very evident that these documents are handled, and are present in the foreign ministry, in a proper, safe and secure situation.”

He also welcomed the recent visit by the US Ambassador Donald Blome to Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “I think, this is welcome and besides enabling them to have firsthand information about the region, interacting with the political leadership and others in AJK, I think one important aspect would be the kind of comparison that they can draw between the peaceful and normal situation in AJK as compared to the very disturbed situation in IIOJK, which is marked by continuing and serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. This stark contrast comes out for anyone who visits AJK, and this is a dimension that we need to keep in mind and this is very important,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asim commented that New Delhi had conveyed to the US its objections to the US ambassador’s visit to “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir” and his meetings there and his use of term AJK. Commenting on the Pak-US relations, the spokesperson said there was a lot of positive momentum and energy in the relationship and this was manifest from the very intense engagements, visits, meetings and interactions at various levels that have been taking place.

“I think it is in the interest of our two countries to keep this positive trajectory and healthy engagement progressing for the mutual benefit of our two countries”, he added.

Speaking on the government’s conduct of overall foreign policy, he pointed to the way the engagements were taking place -- with the major powers, with the region, with the traditional partners, and also beyond, regions with which Pakistan wanted to enhance cooperation and partnership.

“I think it is very evident that there is a positive, forward movement; there is improvement and further strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation with a host of countries. That is evident from the series of interactions, the various visits and meetings that are taking place, the intense diplomacy that you have observed in the last couple of months”, he said.

When asked to comment on the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis saying, “Our focus has shifted towards India. I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ rather Indo-Pak with a ‘k’. The UK relationship has changed with Pakistan a lot as it withdrew from Afghanistan,” the spokesman responded that it was not sometimes very useful to comment on statements from envoys that were stationed in third countries and talking about relations with other countries.

“But I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, the importance of Pakistan in the region, and globally, is very evident, and widely acknowledged. Pakistan is a key player in South Asia. Pakistan’s role in addressing the situation in Afghanistan is crucial and remains very important. Pakistan has a voice of influence in the region and beyond. If you look at it globally, Pakistan is an important member of the OIC; we are leaders in the multilateral arena, chairing the G-77 right now, for example,” he said.

“You have seen some very significant interactions in recent months also; and this shows the vitality and importance of this relationship. So I think it is quite evident that we attach great importance to this relationship. I don’t know in what context specifically he was talking about this being in New Delhi; may be an advice for him to also consult London on this,” Asim suggested.