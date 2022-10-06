FIA team formed to probe Imran over audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday formed a team to investigate former prime minister Imran Khan and his aides over an alleged audio leak with regard to a diplomatic cipher.
According to a notification, FIA director, Islamabad Zone, will head the inquiry team and will investigate Imran Khan, his ministers and principal secretary Azam Khan. The inquiry team will also include members from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).
Earlier on Sunday, the federal cabinet decided to take legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his aides. The federal cabinet had formed a committee over the leaked audios on September 30, which recommended legal action over the audios of Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1.
The recommendations of the committee were presented for approval of the cabinet in a circulatory summary, which was formally approved.
