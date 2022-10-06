Rizwan nominated for Player of the Month award

LAHORE: Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has been nominated for the ICC Men’s player of the Month award for September 2022.

Australia’s Cameroon Green and India’s Axar Patel have also been short-listed for the award, announced International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Rizwan is currently the No.1 ranked T20I batter and had an exceptional run with the bat in the previous month.

Rizwan scored seven fifties in the 10 matches that he played last month. He blasted 70+ knocks twice in the Asia Cup against Hong Kong and India and finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 281 runs in six matches including three fifties.

He also remained the top-scorer of the recently concluded home series against England with 316 runs, including four half-centuries.