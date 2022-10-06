Hong Kong political writer Lee Yee dies

HONG KONG: Prolific writer and journalist Lee Yee, whose decades-long career saw him transform from a pro-Beijing leftist to a champion of Hong Kong´s young democracy activists, died Wednesday, his family said.

Lee, 87, hailed from a generation of patriotic Chinese intellectuals who gradually became disillusioned with the Communist regime and advocated greater freedoms for Hong Kong, their adopted home. The evolution of Lee´s politics took three decades and mirrored changing attitudes in Hong Kong as the former British colony weathered its transition to Chinese rule.